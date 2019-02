Fiscal deficit in the first ten months of the current fiscal year stood at Rs 7.7 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit touched Rs 7.7 lakh crore ($108.36 billion) in April-January, government data showed on Tuesday. That meant the deficit stood at 121.5 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year.

Earlier this month, while presenting the annual budget for 2019-20, the government had revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 per cent.

($1 = Rs 71.0575)