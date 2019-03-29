April-February Fiscal Deficit At 134% Of Financial Year Target

April-February fiscal deficit touched 8.51 lakh crore rupees ($123.07 billion), or 134.2 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Earlier in February, while presenting the annual budget for 2019/20, the government had revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 per cent budgeted target.

