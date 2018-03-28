April-February Fiscal Deficit At 120% Of Full-Year Target

Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
New Delhi:
The government reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 lakh crore, government data showed on Wednesday.
