NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

April-February Fiscal Deficit At 120% Of Full-Year Target

Government reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($110.42 billion) for April-February.

Economy | | Updated: March 28, 2018 16:00 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
April-February Fiscal Deficit At 120% Of Full-Year Target

Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

New Delhi: The government reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.

Comments
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 lakh crore, government data showed on Wednesday.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

fiscal deficitFY18April-February

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top