NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

April-December Fiscal Deficit At 112% Of Full-Year Target

In April-November, the country's fiscal deficit was Rs 7.17 lakh crore, or about 115 per cent of the budgeted target.

Economy | | Updated: February 04, 2019 17:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
April-December Fiscal Deficit At 112% Of Full-Year Target

The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of GDP in 2018-19


New Delhi: 

April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to Rs 7.01 lakh crore ($97.80 billion), or 112.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

In April-November, the country's fiscal deficit was Rs 7.17 lakh crore, or about 115 per cent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March were Rs 9.36 lakh crore, the data showed.

The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 per cent.

($1 = Rs 71.72)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fiscal deficitfiscal defecit targetFiscal deficit 2018-19

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaPM ModiEl ChapoSmriti IraniMirage CrashAnna HazareLive TVSitaram YechuryHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekTejashwi YadavWorld Cancer DaySamsung GalaxyOppo K1Rajeev Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top