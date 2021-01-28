Apple's Business In India Doubled In Last Quarter: Tim Cook

Apple doubled its smartphone market share in India to nearly 4 per cent in festive quarter of 2020

Apple for the first time doubled its smartphone market share in India to nearly 4 per cent in the festive quarter of 2020. Apple registered over 60 per cent growth (year-on-year) in its India business in calendar year 2020, while for the festive quarter, the growth was an impressive 100 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

"This is particularly the case in some of the emerging markets where we're proud of how we've done... If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago quarter, but our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller. Data from research firm IDC showed Apple's shipments surged 22 per cent to 90.1 million phones in the quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4 per cent, and marking a record for the company.

Apple's iPhone 12 series, released last October, marked its first 5G-enabled device.