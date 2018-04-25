It's Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel Once Again. Target Apple Watch Series 3 Customers Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will be selling the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + cellular variant.

Apple Watch Series 3 is the third-generation of Apple Watch



Here's what Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are offering to their customers along with Apple Watch Series 3:



1. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will be selling the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + cellular variant. This device offers cellular connectivity using the same mobile number as one being used on iPhone.



2. Availability: Pre-bookings or pre-registrations for Apple Watch Series 3 will open on May 4 and the device will be available from May 11, both companies said in separate statements. While Bharti Airtel has said that bookings will be made through its website, Reliance Jio has said that bookings or "pre-orders" will be available on Reliance Jio's website as well as Reliance Digital and Jio retail stores.



3. While Bharti Airtel has announced a "special introductory cellular trial" offer to help Apple Watch Series 3 customers get started on the Airtel network, Reliance Jio announced a special service called JioEverywhereConnect "at no extra cost" to be used along with the device. The users will be able to "make calls, use internet and Apps at no extra cost", Reliance Jio mentioned.



4. How to connect: "To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iPhone to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings," Bharti Airtel explained.



"To activate, open the Apple Watch icon on your iPhone, then pair the Apple Watch with your Jio number. Please ensure that your iPhone 6s or newer model is on OS 11.3 or later," according to Reliance Jio's website.



5. The latest offers from Airtel and Jio come amid intense competition among telecom operators in the sector. With addition of Apple Watch Series 3, Airtel and Jio are looking to add more customers to their existing bases, according to analysts. (Also read: Jio Vs Airtel in prepaid recharge plans priced under Rs 50)



Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted its



