Apple to expand operations in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, said IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday that Apple Inc would expand its operations in the country and the iPhone maker's supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai. Salcomp will invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Mr Prasad said. Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth $1.6 billion each this year.

