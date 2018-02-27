Apple Shares Near Milestone After Warren Buffett's Comments

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Mr Buffett said his company, Berkshire Hathaway, had bought more Apple shares than any other stock over the past year. He also praised Apple's ability to retain customers in its iPhone ecosystem. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on February 14 that it had increased its stake in Apple by 23 per cent, making it the company's largest common stock investment.
Also on Monday, Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported Apple was planning this year to launch its largest-ever iPhone, along with two other smartphones.
Apple last year launched a 10th anniversary iPhone with premium features and a $1,000 price tag. But overall iPhone sales missed analysts' expectations in the December quarter, and the global smartphone market is struggling to grow.
New York-based investment management firm Inverness Counsel's money managers considered reducing clients' exposure to Apple following its quarterly report on Feb. 1, but ultimately decided not to make changes, said chief investment strategist Tim Ghriskey.
Since its quarterly report, nine analysts have raised their price targets for Apple, while six have reduced their targets. The median price target for Apple's stock has risen from $189.48 to $192.43. At that price, Apple's stock market value would be $989 billion, compared to $909 billion on Monday.
