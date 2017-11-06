App To Predict If Waitlisted Rail Ticket Can Be Confirmed

He further said the CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is developing the complex application for the railways where a user will be informed about the chances of the waitlisted ticket getting confirmed at the time of booking the ticket on the railways new user-friendly website and application.
According to the railways, about 13 lakh tickets are booked every day against a reserved accommodation of 10.5 lakh berths across all classes.
A railway official said that the idea of predicting chances of waitlisted tickets getting confirmed was of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
Govt. is working on rail ticket-booking software to predict the probability of waitlisted tickets getting confirmed.https://t.co/NihCuSgytEpic.twitter.com/2GdWrTDsMq— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 5, 2017
