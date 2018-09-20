Rupa & Company Ropes In Anushka Sharma For Leggings Brand

Anushka Sharma will endorse leggings under brand Softline, said Rupa & Company

Rupa & Company on Thursday announced actor Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador for its leggings brand Softline. Calling Anushka Sharma "an organic fit to represent the brand", Kolkata-based Rupa & Company said in a filing to stock exchange BSE that her "youthfulness and passion resonates well with the overall consumer psyche". The knitwear company also announced the campaign 'Effortless You' for Softline.

"The new philosophy 'Effortless you' resonates with the brand and we are happy to have Anushka Sharma on-board who imbibes this motto," said Vikash Agarwal, president and brand director at Rupa & Company.

"I am happy to be associated with Softline Leggings as it connects with young adults who want to be comfortable in whatever they do or wear. The brand is focused towards its clientele and offers various designs that are contemporary and cool," said Anushka Sharma.

The Softline brand is also available in inner-wear and athleisure, the company said in its statement. However, Anushka Sharma will endorse only Softline leggings, it noted.

Shares in Rupa & Company closed 0.8 per cent lower at Rs 362.50 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. The stock markets remained shut on Thursday for Muharram.