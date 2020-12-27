Antony Waste IPO: How To Check Share Allotment Status

The shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell will be listed on the bourses on January 1, 2021.

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO's allotment status will be announced on December 29. The municipal solid waste management company's initial public offer (IPO), which was open for three days between December 21 and December 23, was oversubscribed by 15.04 times. The public issue attracted bids for 10.02 crore equity shares as against the offer size of 66.66 lakh equity shares (excluding anchor book), as per the subscription data on the exchanges. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 16.54 times, non-institutional investors, 18.68 times, and the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 9.67 times. The shares will be listed on the bourses on January 1, 2021.

The public issue involved a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 215 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Antony Waste Handling Cell provides municipal solid waste (MSW) services, includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services to municipalities throughout the country.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers, and Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the allotment status of Antony Waste Handling Cell:

Visit the registrar's website

Click on 'Select Company' and then select 'Antony Waste Handling Cell'

Enter either your PAN card No, application number or DP / Client ID.

Enter the captcha

Click Submit

Visit the BSE website

Select the issue type as 'equity'

Select the issue name as 'Antony Waste Handling Cell' from the drop-down list

Enter the application number and PAN card number

Click on the search tab