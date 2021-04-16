Antony Waste Handling Gains After Reporting Revenue Growth In Fourth Quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell was last trading 2.86 per cent higher at Rs 255.30 on the BSE.

Share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell gained around three per cent on Friday, April 16, after the company reporter a growth of 4.4 per cent in total operating revenue in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21. On Friday, Antony Waste Handling Cell opened on the BSE at Rs 254.10, touching an intra day high of Rs 255.70 and an intra day low of Rs 252.90, in the trading session so far. The company stated that its total operating revenue had registered a growth of 4.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, compared to the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal 2020-21, the company's operating revenue improved 6.5 per cent year-on-year, to Rs 4,419.0 million from Rs 4,150.0 million last year.

On the NSE, it opened at Rs 254, touching an intra day high of Rs 256.35 and an intra day low of Rs 252.65. On the NSE, Antony Waste Handling Cell was last trading 2.15 per cent higher at Rs 253.95. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the BSE, the total tonnage handled by the collection and transportation business, excluding projects with fixed trips or shifts, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020-21, registered a growth of around 2.1 per cent, compared to the year-ago period.

Additionally, the total compost sales during the December-March quarter of the financial year 2020-21, stood at 4,834 tons, compared to 2,291 tons in the third quarter of the same fiscal. For fiscal 2020-21, the total compost sales stood at 11,160 tons, compared to 5,543 tons in the previous year.

