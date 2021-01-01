Antony Waste Handling Cell Makes Strong Market Debut, Shares List At 37% Premium

Antony Waste's IPO was subscribed more than 15 times last month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares made a strong market debut on Friday, January 1, 2021, opening at Rs 430 apiece on the BSE. That marked a premium of 36.51 per cent from the upper end of the issue price of the municipal solid waste management service provider's IPO, which was subscribed more than 15 times last month. Antony shares jumped as much as 56.43 per cent to quote at Rs 492.75 apiece on the bourse at the strongest level of the day.

At 10:36 am, the Antony Waste stock traded at Rs 463.55 apiece on the BSE, marking a jump of Rs 148.55 -- or 47.16 per cent -- compared with the issue price.

Maharashtra-based Antony Waste is among the top five companies engaged in the country's municipal solid waste management industry.