Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO Subscribed Nearly 4 Times On Day 2

Antony Waste Handling Cell's IPO, priced at Rs 313-315 per share, will remain open until December 23.

Antony Waste Handling Cell's Rs 300 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 3.83 times on day 2, data from the stock exchanges shows. The issue was subscribed 7.19 times in the retail category, 0.64 times in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment and 0.28 times in the Non-institutional investors (NII) category.

Antony Waste Handling Cell's IPO opened for bidding on December 21 and will remain open until December 23, at an issue price of Rs 313-315 per share. This is the company's second attempt to launch an IPO this year. The shares will be listed on January 1, 2021.

The IPO consists of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 equity shares by the existing shareholders. Leeds (Mauritius) will sell 13,90,330 equity shares, Tonbridge (Mauritius) will offload 20,85,510 shares, Cambridge (Mauritius) 11,58,667 equity shares; and Guildford (Mauritius) will sell 11,58,667 equity shares via the offer for sale.

Investors can bid for a minimum 1 lot of 47 shares and in multiples, up to 13 lots.

Antony Waste Handling Cell ranks among the top five players in Indian municipal solid waste management industry. It provides solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services to municipalities across the country.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the primary market offering, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.