Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO Subscribed 15 Times

Antony Waste Handling Cell's initial public offer (IPO) received a decent response from investors. The municipal solid waste management company's IPO was oversubscribed by 15.04 times on the final day of bidding i.e. December 23.

The public issue attracted bids for 10.02 crore equity shares against an offer size of 66.66 lakh equity shares (excluding anchor book), the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. The retail investors portion was subscribed 16.54 times, non-institutional investors, 18.68 times, and the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 9.67 times.

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 215 crore shares by existing shareholders. The shares were issued in the price band of Rs 313-315 per share.

Antony Waste Handling Cell counts among the top five players in the Indian municipal solid waste management industry. It provides municipal solid waste (MSW) services, includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services to municipalities across the country.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the primary market offering, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.