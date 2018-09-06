NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Anshula Kant Appointed As Managing Director Of SBI

The post of MD, SBI fell vacant after the resignation of B Sriram, who took over as the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank.

September 06, 2018
Her name was recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for the post.

New Delhi: Anshula Kant was on Thursday appointed as the Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), an official order said. She is at present the Deputy MD in the bank. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Kant as the Managing Director (MD), SBI till the date of her superannuation i.e. September 30, 2020, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Her name was recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for the post.

