Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Posts Rs 8.98 Crore Loss In June Quarter

Realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.98 crore for the quarter ended in June.

Its net loss stood at Rs 29.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 115.22 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 96.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Pranav Ansal as Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director for a period of three years commencing from November 2022 to October 2025.

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd is headquartered in the national capital and has developed many projects in North India.

