NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Reliance General Insurance Files For Initial Public Offering

The IPO will also include an offer by Reliance Capital to sell up to 7.95 crore shares, Reliance Capital said.

Market | | Updated: February 12, 2019 12:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reliance General Insurance Files For Initial Public Offering

Reliance General Insurance IPO: The public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 200-crore shares


Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) consisting of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 200 crore ($28.15 million), parent Reliance Capital Ltd said on Tuesday.

The IPO will also include an offer by Reliance Capital to sell up to 7.95 crore shares, Reliance Capital said.

The private sector insurer has appointed Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd are the book running lead managers.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Reliance General InsuranceReliance General Insurance IPO

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top