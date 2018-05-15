NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Corporates

Reliance Infrastructure To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Rights Issue

Reliance Infra's Board approved the plan to strengthen the company's net worth, capital adequacy

Corporates | | Updated: May 15, 2018 00:27 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reliance Infrastructure To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Rights Issue

Reliance Infra recently won EPC projects like the Rs 7,000-crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project

Mumbai: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Monday said that its Board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via "Rights Issue to the existing shareholders and/or through Qualified Institutions Placement". As per a BSE filing, Reliance Infra's Board approved the plan to strengthen the company's net worth, capital adequacy and enhance its ability to avail non-funded lines of credit including bank guarantees, as per the norms of the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) business.

"Accordingly, the Board approved the company augmenting long term resources by issue of equity shares by way of Rights Issue to the existing shareholders and or through Qualified Institutions Placement, for an amount up to Rs 3,000 crore," the filing said.

"The Board constituted a Committee of Directors in this behalf to decide the mode of issue, issue price, timing of issue and all other related matters."

Besides, the BSE filing said that the Board noted the "company's focus on 'asset light' and 'high growth' EPC business, with intent to substantially increase its EPC order book to be one of the leaders in complex large EPC projects".

Recently, Reliance Infra has won EPC projects like the Rs 7,000-crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project, Rs 3,647-crore Uppur Thermal Power Project and the Rs 2,763-crore Road Projects from the National Highways Authority of India.

Comments



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Reliance Infra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections Karnataka Election ResultsResult and Stats 2013

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top