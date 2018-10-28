Angriya: 10 Things To Know About First Domestic Luxury Cruise Service (In PICS)

Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise: Angriya cruise is a 7-deck, 131-meter long passenger ship built in Japan.

Angriya cruise, which started the first-ever voyage on October 20, is country's first luxury cruise liner. Angriya Cruise runs between Mumbai and Goa and can accommodate 399 passengers at a time, noted Angriya cruise on its official website - angriyacruises.com. The tickets of the cruise are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000. The vessel departs from Mumbai's Victoria Docks at 4 pm and arrives at Goa's Mormugao Cruise Terminal at 9 am the next day. The return journey from Goa begins at 4 pm and ends at 9 am the day after.

Here are 10 things to know about the luxurious Angriya cruise:

1. Angriya is a fully-equipped cruise liner and is named after the first Admiral of the Maratha Navy, Kanhoji Angre, popularly known as the 'Shivaji of the Indian Sea'.

2. It sails along the Konkan Coast, unfolding its coral diversity and royal sea forts along the way, the cruise mentioned on its website.

4. The cruise runs four times a week except during monsoons.

5. There are 104 rooms on board, divided into eight categories, including dormitories, deluxe rooms and luxury suites. Exclusive and spacious couple rooms with double beds are also available.

6. The dormitory has bunk beds and while other rooms have single and double beds. Some suites are located at the underwater level.

7. Angriya has an underwater spa, gym, an infinity pool, two restaurants, six bars and three open decks.

8. The vessel has a committed team of 25 marine personnel and 60 hospitality personnel work.

9. It is equipped with the marine evacuation and emergency response systems.

10. Angriya is the first class 4 RSPV (River Sea Passenger Vessel) registered under the DG Shipping of India, noted the cruise on its official website.