Angel Broking IPO To Open On Tuesday; Price Band Fixed At Rs 305-306 Per Share

Stock brokerage firm Angel Broking's initial public offer (IPO) will open on September 22 and close on September 24. Angel Broking is planning to raise up to Rs 600 crore in the three-day share sale which comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by its promoters Ashok D Thakkar and Sunita A Magnani. Angel Broking has fixed price band of Rs 305-306 for its share sale.

Investors who want to buy shares of Angel Broking in IPO can do so by bidding in lot size of 49 shares and in the multiples thereof.

ICICI Securities and Edelweiss are the book running lead managers for the Angel Broking IPO while SBI Capital Markets and Link Intime are the registrars to the IPO.