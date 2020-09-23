Angel Broking IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2

Angel Broking shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 5

Angel Broking's initial public offer (IPO) was fully subscribed Wednesday, the second day of bidding. The company is the first brokerage house in the country to go public in past 10 years. Its IPO worth Rs 600 crore will remain open for subscription till Thursday, September 24. By 12:45 pm, 1.45 crore bids were received for its total issue size of 1.38 crore shares, marking a subscription of 105.07 per cent, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (Also Read: Should You Invest In Angel Broking IPO? Here's What Analysts Say)

Angel Broking has set a price band of Rs 305-306 per share for the IPO. Investors can apply for Angel Broking shares in lots of 49 shares, up to 13 lots (637 shares). At the upper end of its price band, one lot will cost an investor Rs 14,994.

Angel Broking shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 5.

Mumbai-based Angel plans to utilize the funds raised through the IPO towards general corporate purposes.

Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in the country in terms of active clients. It provides broking services across equity, commodity and currency segments, and also facilitates the opening of demat accounts for its clients.

Angel Broking is the latest company to tap the country's IPO market, which has picked up momentum following a lukewarm start to the year. (Also Read: Happiest Minds Technologies Shares Make Strong Debut)