Vinay Agrawal, Director, CEO Of Brokerage Firm Angel Broking Dies

Angel Broking CEO Vinay Agrawal died on Saturday, April 17

Vinay Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of leading stockbroking firm Angel Broking died on Saturday, April 17. According to a regulatory filing by the firm to the BSE on Saturday, Mr. Vinay Agrawal, whole‐time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broking died on Saturday. Mr Vinay Agrawal joined the stockbroking firm in 2000 and is a chartered accountant by profession. He had more than 15 years of experience in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and has covered multiple facets in the brokering industry such as business development, finance and operations, e-broking, and product development.

Mr Agrawal an instrumental role in setting up the equity derivatives business segment, which contributes over 50 per cent to the total revenue. He also played a major role in setting up the online trading platform for clients in 2004.

Recently, the company also announced that it will consider declaring an interim dividend for fiscal 2020-21. This will be the third interim dividend for the firm for the financial year 2020-21.

According to the statement, a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to consider declaring a third interim dividend for the financial year 2021-21. The company informed BSE that it has fixed April 30, 2021, as the record date for the payment of the third interim dividend, if any.

Angel broking was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Mumbai. Angel Broking offers services such as online stock broking, commodity trading, investment advisory services, depository services.