Anand Rathi Wealth's Share Allotment Expected Tomorrow, December 9

Anand Rathi Wealth's share allotment is expected to take place on December 9

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO's share allotment is expected to take place tomorrow, i.e. December 9. The shares may debut on stock exchanges on December 14.

Subscribers can check their allotment status either through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or through the registrar, Link InTime India's website.

Anand Rathi Wealth's IPO had closed on December 6, 2021.

After the end of its three-day subscription period, the public issue worth Rs 660 crore was subscribed 9.78 times. The public issue got subscribed 7.76 times in the retail category, 2.50 times in the qualified institutional buyers category and 25.42 times in the non-institutional investors category.

As of today, Anand Rathi Wealth's shares were available at a premium of Rs 30 in the grey market, according to market watchers.

To check the share allotment status on the BSE website, investors can log on to it by going to the "Status of Issue Application" page and clicking on the "Equity" option.

From the drop-down menu beside the issue name, they can select the option ‘Anand Rathi Wealth' and enter their application number.

After this, PAN details can be filled and after clicking on the Captcha that says "I am not a Robot", they can click on "Submit" option.

Once this is done, the details of the allotment status of investor's bid will be displayed. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

A similar process can also be followed by visiting the registrar's website.