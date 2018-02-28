Anand Mahindra Takes A Step Towards Revival Of Nirav Modi's Rhythm House

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra created a twitter handle to keep tab of Rhythm House revival.

Business | | Updated: February 28, 2018 20:44 IST
Living up to his commitment of taking an initiative of reviving Rhythm House, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra took one step ahead in the direction. He created a new twitter handle, known as 'Rhythm House Revival' to discuss the project's progress. On twitter, Mahindra writes, "A new handle has been created for the collaborative initiative to acquire, restore and re-purpose Mumbai's iconic Rhythm House. Do follow if you are interested in news about the project. The handle will be used to source ideas and share progress."

In less than one hour of starting the handle, it garnered over 500 likes and 470 followers including Mahindra. 

Among several others, one Akanksha offered help and said, "I want to help with ideation - I love good old Bombay and you spelt my dream."

On February 26, Anand Mahindra had expressed his desire to acquire the Rhythm House and to make a concerted attempt to bring it back to its glory.

It is noteworthy that Mumbai's Rhythm House is one of the Nirav Modi properties that have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rhythm House, a brick and mortar music store was shut in 2016 because of declining sales as increasingly, its loyal customers shifted to online shopping. It is one of the landmarks of crescent shaped art district in downtown Mumbai.

"If the ED is going to eventually auction Rhythm House, how about a bunch of us in Mumbai collectively acquiring it, restoring it & turning it into a performance venue for Rising musicians & a hangout for music lovers? Happy to be part of such a band," said Anand Mahindra had tweeted on Monday.

