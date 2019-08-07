'Clearly, RBI Is Leading From The Front': Anand Mahindra On Rate Cut

Earlier in the day, Mr Mahindra raised concerns on the economy slipping to the 7th spot in 2018.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for today's policy rate cut. "Excellent. I had just tweeted about the need to roll up our sleeves & get the GDP growth engine moving faster. Clearly, the RBI is leading from the front..." Mr Mahindra tweeted on Wednesday, after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivered its fourth rate cut of the current year. The central bank reduced the repo rate - the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent - the lowest level recorded in over nine years.

Excellent. I had just tweeted about the need to roll up our sleeves & get the GDP growth engine moving faster. Clearly, the RBI is leading from the front.. 👏👏👏 @DasShaktikantahttps://t.co/uWQuzkhdDA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Mahindra Group chairman raised concerns on the economy slipping to the 7th spot in 2018. " Let's roll up our sleeves and push ourselves ahead again," he had said.

However temporary this reversal might be, I hate reading news like this. Let's roll up our sleeves and push ourselves ahead again. We belong in the number three position & should be pushing to get there faster than projected... https://t.co/AdbBL61cNv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2019

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also maintained its "accommodative" stance, meaning that any rate hikes are off the table for now.

In each of the last three bi-monthly reviews, the MPC had decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.