Amrapali Says Seven Group Properties Sealed

The Amrapali group Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud asked the Amrapali group to file an undertaking with regard to sealing of its properties by 2 PM today. The bench also sought presence of two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal at 2 PM to ascertain their satisfaction with regard to the documents to be audited, further said the report.

The bench will hear the matter at 2 PM today.