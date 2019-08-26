Amrapali Case: Supreme Court Orders Disbursement Of Rs 7 Crore To NBCC

The Supreme Court on Monday directed disbursement of Rs 7.16 crore to state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the stalled projects of the embattled real estate group Amrapali, which has been accused of fraud. The sum was earlier deposited by the Amrapali group with the top court's registry.

The court also directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to comply with its earlier order.

The bench - comprising justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit - also directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to set up a nodal cell for issuing completion certificates to homebuyers. The court had last Friday asked the authorities to grant completion certificates to thousands of harassed homebuyers.

The authorities last week told the top court that they had created a special cell to ease out the problems of Amrapali homebuyers. The court then directed them to start the registration of flats in favour of Amrapali homebuyers, for siphoning off more than Rs 3,000 crore of homebuyers' money.

In its order on Monday, the Supreme Court also directed that a forensic audit report be given to the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Police and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) for taking appropriate action against Amrapali directors and auditors.

In a ruling on n July 23, the court had cancelled the Amrapali group's Real Estate Regulatory Authority's licence and appointed NBCC to complete all its pending projects.

That verdict brought a big relief for more than 42,000 homebuyers who had sought possession of flats booked in Amrapali group projects.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 11.

