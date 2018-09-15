Centre Confident Of High Growth, Meeting Fiscal Deficit Target: 10 Points

Assuring that the effects of GST are settling down and that consumption is picking up, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday that the economy will post a high growth or gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year. The comments from the finance minister came at a time when the rupee has been sinking to multiple lows and crude oil prices are soaring. The government will also meet and perhaps exceed its disinvestmemt target for fiscal 2019, Mr Jaitley said, after a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, where he took stock of the economy.