Amid Omicron Scare, RBI Keeps Lending Rates Unchanged For 9th Time

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday decided to maintain a status quo on key rates as the new strain of coronavirus - Omicron - adds to the economic uncertainties.

RBI's benchmark interest (repo) rate currently stands at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 per cent. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks; while reverse repo rate is the rate at which the Reserve Bank borrows from banks.

The central bank has kept the key lending rates unchanged for nine consecutive times.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC voted unanimously to hold rates and maintain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to push growth while ensuring inflation remains under control.

On the economic front, the RBI retains GDP (gross domestic product) growth target at 9.5 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), the Governor mentioned. Retail inflation is projected at 5.3 per cent for FY22, he added.

The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

The RBI has been asked by the government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock indices rallied with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising more than 700 points.