Amid Markets Free Fall, Investors' Wealth Worth Rs 8 Lakh Crore Wiped Out

Investors have lost Rs 8 lakh crore as markets continue to fall for past five days

Investors have become poorer by over Rs 8 lakh crore in five days of market fall, with equity indices weighed by widespread selling amid bearish global cues.

Falling for the fifth straight session, the Sensex finished 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 56,463.15 on Tuesday.

In the past five trading sessions, the Sensex has tumbled 2,984.03 points or 5.01 per cent.

Tracking the weakness in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by Rs 8,08,067.6 crore in five days to stand at Rs 2,66,02,728.45 crore.

Unabated foreign fund outflows, inflationary concerns and geopolitical worries have made investors nervous.

HDFC and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags on the Sensex in Tuesday's trade, falling 5.50 per cent and 3.73 per cent, respectively.

Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, HUL and Nestle India were among the other major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.21 per cent and the midcap index lost 1.20 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 6,387.45 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.