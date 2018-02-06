When Sensex Is Crashing, These Stocks Manage To Soar Upto 5%

When Sensex is crashing massively, there are some scrips that have managed to hold on to gains. Though such scrips are tiny in number, there are some that are swimming against the tide. None of them happens to be an index constituent, but are the 'Group A' stocks on the BSE. Bombay Dyeing shares, for instance, surge by 5.6% to trade at Rs 234.9 on the BSE at 2.10 pm. Also, Religare shares jump 5% to trade at Rs 43.15 on the BSE. Page Industries shares rise 3.37% to trade at Rs 19,842, while Oil India Ltd rises 2.8% to trade at Rs 345.9.

The shares of M&M finance, Trent, Hathway and Persistent also rise significantly by 2.23%, 2.19%, 2.08% and 1.81%, respectively.

Other shares that are rising on Tuesday include VIP Industries (1.66%), Muthoot Finance (2.27%), Aegis Logistics (3.2%), PVR (2%), Century Textiles and Industries (1.59%), Apollo Hospitals (0.63%), Mind Tree (1%).

Some more shares in green are Cadila Healthcare, GSPL (Gujarat State Petronet), Emami, NIIT Technology, Bajaj Finance, IPCA Laboratories, Cummins India, Syngene International and Sundram Fasteners and Balkrish.

At 2.08, Sensex trades at 34,224, 1.53% down. Similarly, Nifty trade at 10,516 points, 1.4% down.

Three Sensex stocks trade in green. They are Airtel, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's that rise between 0.5% to 1.5% in the afternoon trade.

The Sensex and Nifty suffered a decline Tuesday, tracking a selloff in global equity markets. Overnight, the Wall Street suffered its biggest intraday fall in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended with a loss of about 1,200 points - nearly 4.6%. Shares in other Asian markets were also under strong selling pressure, with Japan's Nikkei down about 5 per cent. The Sensex fell as much over 1,200 points to 33,482 while Nifty tumbled below 10,300. The rupee also fell to 64.39 against US dollar, as compared to Monday's close of 64.06. In afternoon trade, both Sensex and Nifty were off days lows.



