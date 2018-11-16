NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Myntra CEO Dismisses Resignation Reports Amid Flipkart Crisis

Binny Bansal the chief of Flipkart Group resigned after an internal probe into what parent Walmart Inc said was "serious personal misconduct".

The chief of Flipkart Group's Myntra-Jabong said on Friday he will continue to lead operations at the fashion unit after a reshuffle in the ranks following the ouster of group CEO Binny Bansal. "I'm very excited about Myntra," Ananth Narayanan, chief executive of Myntra-Jabong told Reuters in an interview after media reports that he was likely to quit after he was made to report into Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart's CEO and effectively the new group head.

Binny Bansal the chief of Flipkart Group resigned after an internal probe into what parent Walmart Inc said was "serious personal misconduct". The misconduct accusations followed an allegation of sexual assault, two sources previously told Reuters.

