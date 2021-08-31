Ami Organics IPO To Open Tomorrow

Ami Organics' shares are likely to be listed on both NSE and BSE, on September 14

Ami Organics' Rs 569.64 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2021. The specialty chemical manufacturer's public issue, which will remain open until September 3, will consist of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 369.64 crore by existing investors such as Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 603-Rs 610 per share. Ami Organics' shares are likely to be listed on both NSE and BSE, on September 14.

Applicants to the public issue can bid for a minimum one lot of 24 shares and a maximum 13 lots.

Ami Organics is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals. It develops and manufactures advanced pharma intermediates for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal and Ambit are the book running lead managers to the public issue, whereas Link Intime is the registrar to the issue.

The initial public offerings of Vijaya Diagnostics, Penna Cement and Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat are also likely to be launched in September.