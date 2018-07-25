Ambuja Cements Reports 27% Jump In April-June Profit, Beats Street Expectations

Ambuja Cements total expenses decreased 8 per cent to Rs 2,550 crore

Ambuja Cements posted a 27 per cent increase in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating market estimates, helped by higher cement sales and lower expenses.

Standalone profit rose to Rs 499 crore ($72.60 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 392 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of Rs 310 crore, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters.

Cement sales volume rose to 6.37 million tonnes from 6.05 million tonnes a year earlier, said the company which is a unit of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker.

Total expenses decreased 8 per cent to Rs 2,550 crore.

© Thomson Reuters 2018