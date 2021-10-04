Ambuja Cement Gains Over 1% On Starting Production At Rajasthan Plant

At 11:20 am, Ambuja Cement shares were trading higher by 1.2 per cent at Rs 407 on the BSE

Ambuja Cement shares gained more than 1 per cent in a strong market after the company started production at its Marwar cement plant situated in Rajasthan. "Ambuja Cements Limited, part of Switzerland-based Holcim Group, began the commercial production of its clinker and cement at its Marwar Greenfield Plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of Rajasthan," Ambuja Cement said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

At around Rs 2,350 crore, the investment (in Marwar) will enhance Ambuja Cement's clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and improve its cement sales by 5 MTPA, the company added.

"Ambuja has ambitious growth plans to expand its capacities in India, and the Marwar plant is a step in that direction. We are very proud that it is a 'green plant' designed to meet our ambition for a sustainable future," said Neeraj Akhoury, managing director, Ambuja Cements.

Ambuja Cements has a total installed capacity of 29.65 across the country. Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in the Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri.

At 11:20 am, Ambuja Cement shares were trading higher by 1.2 per cent at Rs 407 on the BSE. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading higher by 1 per cent each on the BSE at the time.