Ambassador To Come Back In An All-New Electric Model

Ambassador car is aiming to make a comeback in an electric avatar

The iconic Ambassador car, once the symbol of the powerful elite, is aiming to make a comeback, though in an electric avatar this time.

According to media reports, Hindustan Motors, the manufacturers of the well known brand of cars, are planning to collaborate with a European electric vehicle manufacturer. The plan is to produce electric cars and as per reports in different sections of the media, the two companies have signed an agreement to seal the partnership.

Hindustan Motors in collaboration with its European partner, will produce electric two-wheelers to start with. Reports also said that the collaboration will be on a 51:49 ratio, where the controlling stake will be with Hindustan Motors.

Hindustan Motors had had sold the Ambassador name to Peugeot for Rs 80cr which included the brand and rights, and it is with Peugeot that Hindustan Motors is collaborating for producing electric vehicles, reports added.

The new electric car will be manufactured in Hindustan Motors' Chennai plant, which once used to produce Mitsubishi cars, reports said.

The last Ambassador car was rolled out from Hindustan Motors' Uttarpara plant in West Bengal in September 2014.