NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Amazon, Samara Capital Buy 'More' Retail Chain For 4,200 Crore Rupees

Amazon's latest acquisition adds more heat to its battle with Walmart in the domestic market, after Walmart acquired Flipkart earlier this year.

Corporates | | Updated: September 19, 2018 19:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amazon, Samara Capital Buy 'More' Retail Chain For 4,200 Crore Rupees

Samara will buy 51% of More, while Amazon will have the rest.

Amazon.com Inc and domestic private equity firm Samara Capital have bought Aditya Birla Group-owned 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of Rs 4,200 crore ($580.35 million).

Amazon's latest acquisition adds more heat to the US e-commerce giant's battle with Walmart Inc in the domestic market, after Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion earlier this year.

Samara will buy 51 per cent, while Amazon will have the rest.

Pranab Barua, who heads the retail and apparel vertical of the Aditya Birla Group, is likely to head the operations of the entity, the report added.

Aditya Birla Group confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate further.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Gautam Gode, the managing director of Samara Capital, said the firm does not comment on its investments.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AmazonSamara CapitalAditya Birla Group

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs PakistanNavjot SidhuAmit ShahTriple TalaqPNB ScamTamil NewsSania MirzaNews in BanglaAsia Cup 2018Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top