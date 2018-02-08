Amazon On Verge Of Overtaking Microsoft In Market Value

Amazon's stock was down 1.14 per cent, bringing its market capitalization to $690.4 billion, while software maker Microsoft's 1.83 per cent fall depressed its market capitalization to $690.3 billion.
Bolstered by blockbuster quarterly results, Amazon's stock gained 3.8 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday, even as Wall Street struggled through a rout that has raised fears that a nine-year bull market may be ending.
Microsoft lost about 3.1 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday.
Amazon's market cap at points on Wednesday during intraday trade already topped that of Microsoft, but it has never closed at a higher value.
Apple Inc's $819 billion market capitalization remains Wall Street's largest, followed by Alphabet Inc, the parent of Google, at $736 billion.
