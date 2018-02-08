Amazon On Verge Of Overtaking Microsoft In Market Value Amazon's stock gained 3.8 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday, even as Wall Street struggled through a rout that has raised fears that a nine-year bull market may be ending.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amazon's market cap at points on Wednesday during intraday trade already topped that of Microsoft San Francisco: Amazon.com Inc was on Wednesday on the verge of ending the day with a stock market value higher than Microsoft Corp's for the first time, as the online shopping behemoth weathered the recent turmoil on Wall Street.



Amazon's stock was down 1.14 per cent, bringing its market capitalization to $690.4 billion, while software maker Microsoft's 1.83 per cent fall depressed its market capitalization to $690.3 billion.



Bolstered by blockbuster quarterly results, Amazon's stock gained 3.8 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday, even as Wall Street struggled through a rout that has raised fears that a nine-year bull market may be ending.



Microsoft lost about 3.1 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday.



Amazon's market cap at points on Wednesday during intraday trade already topped that of Microsoft, but it has never closed at a higher value.



Amazon's explosive growth in retail and cloud computing has sent its shares 77 per cent higher over the past year, outpacing Microsoft's 42 per cent rise.



Apple Inc's $819 billion market capitalization remains Wall Street's largest, followed by Alphabet Inc, the parent of Google, at $736 billion. © Thomson Reuters 2018



: Amazon.com Inc was on Wednesday on the verge of ending the day with a stock market value higher than Microsoft Corp's for the first time, as the online shopping behemoth weathered the recent turmoil on Wall Street.Amazon's stock was down 1.14 per cent, bringing its market capitalization to $690.4 billion, while software maker Microsoft's 1.83 per cent fall depressed its market capitalization to $690.3 billion.Bolstered by blockbuster quarterly results, Amazon's stock gained 3.8 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday, even as Wall Street struggled through a rout that has raised fears that a nine-year bull market may be ending.Microsoft lost about 3.1 per cent over the three sessions ended Tuesday.Amazon's market cap at points on Wednesday during intraday trade already topped that of Microsoft, but it has never closed at a higher value. Amazon's explosive growth in retail and cloud computing has sent its shares 77 per cent higher over the past year, outpacing Microsoft's 42 per cent rise.Apple Inc's $819 billion market capitalization remains Wall Street's largest, followed by Alphabet Inc, the parent of Google, at $736 billion.