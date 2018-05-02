Amazon Offers To Buy 60% Stake In Flipkart: Report

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc's bid for the e-commerce company, CNBC TV-18 reported.
Flipkart's investors and founders are in favor of the deal with Walmart, with founder Sachin Bansal overseeing final negotiations with Walmart, CNBC-TV18 said.
Amazon is also seeking a non-compete agreement with Flipkart's founders, the report added.
Reuters in April reported that Walmart was likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart by the end of June.
A deal with Flipkart would step up the Walmart-Amazon battle for a bigger share of the fledgling e-commerce market, which Morgan Stanley estimates will be worth $200 billion in a decade.
The Walmart global team may come to India soon to close the deal, the report added.
A spokesman for Walmart declined to comment, while Amazon said it does not offer comments on rumours and speculation.
CommentsFlipkart did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
