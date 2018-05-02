NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Corporates

Amazon Offers To Buy 60% Stake In Flipkart: Report

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc's bid for the e-commerce company.

Corporates | | Updated: May 02, 2018 14:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amazon Offers To Buy 60% Stake In Flipkart: Report

A deal with Flipkart would step up Walmart-Amazon battle for a bigger share of e-commerce market.

Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy a 60 per cent stake in online retailer Flipkart, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc's bid for the e-commerce company, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Flipkart's investors and founders are in favor of the deal with Walmart, with founder Sachin Bansal overseeing final negotiations with Walmart, CNBC-TV18 said.

Amazon is also seeking a non-compete agreement with Flipkart's founders, the report added.

Reuters in April reported that Walmart was likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart by the end of June.

A deal with Flipkart would step up the Walmart-Amazon battle for a bigger share of the fledgling e-commerce market, which Morgan Stanley estimates will be worth $200 billion in a decade.

The Walmart global team may come to India soon to close the deal, the report added.

A spokesman for Walmart declined to comment, while Amazon said it does not offer comments on rumours and speculation.

Comments
Flipkart did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AmazonWalmartFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top