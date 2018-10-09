Amazon India Announces 'Great Indian Festival' Sale: 5 Things To Know

Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival sale' will be available till October 15.

Amazon India on Tuesday announced up to 90 per cent discount on select categories of products in a six-day sale. Amazon India, the Indian arm of US-based e-commerce major Amazon, said the sale - called Great Indian Festival - will be available to regular customers from 12 am on October 10 to 11:59 pm on October 15. The e-tailer also announced "12 hours of exclusive early access" to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for members of its loyalty programme Prime. That means the sale opened to subscribers of Amazon Prime starting at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

1. Important dates: Aimed at the festival season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will be available to the public from the midnight of October 9 and 10. For subscribers of Amazon Prime, the sale will be available 12 hours earlier. The 'Great Indian Festival sale' will end on 11:59 pm on October 15.

2. Deals: Among other products, Amazon India has announced a discount of up to 50 per cent on mobile phones and printers, up to 40 per cent on TVs and up to 90 per cent on fashion products, according to its statement on Tuesday.

3. The e-tailer has also announced an "instant discount" of 10 per cent on digital payments made through SBI debit and credit cards as well as EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments), according to the statement.

4. The Amazon India sale spans products from brands such as Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Biba, Puma, Adidas, Reebok, Sony and JBL.

5. The limited-period sale from Amazon India comes amid high competition in the country's e-commerce market. Rival Flipkart has also announced a five day sale - called Big Billion Days - from October 10 to 14, according to the company's website - flipkart.com.