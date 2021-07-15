Amazon India Plans To Expand Storage Capacity In India By Nearly 40%

Some of the new fulfilment centres will be operational ahead of Prime Day 2021

E-commerce major Amazon India has announced plans to expand its storage capacity in India by nearly 40 per cent. As part of its expansion plans, Amazon India will launch 11 new fulfilment centres and expand 9 existing ones. "The expansion of fulfilment network or warehouses is in line with Amazon India's continued efforts to heavily invest in the country and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities," Amazon India said in a press release.

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said, "The rapid expansion of our fulfilment network accelerates on our commitment to serve and empower small and medium businesses in India and customers. With the increased storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet, we will continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand of our customers, while offering a better experience with wider selection and faster delivery."

The new and expanded fulfilment centres will be situated in Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat,Assam, Rajasthan,Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With this expansion, Amazon India will have more than 60 fulfilment centers and over 25 specialized sites dedicated to Amazon Fresh products such as daily essentials and grocery. Some of the new fulfilment centres will be operational ahead of Prime Day 2021 and all new fulfillment centers will be operational before the festive season.

Amazon India's fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 10 million square feet, more than the land size of 125 football fields, and house products ranging from notebooks to dish washers.

All customers on www.amazon.in and Amazon mobile shopping app have an easy and convenient access to over 200 million products across multiple categories.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the US-based Amazon.