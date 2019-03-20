Amazon India's Holi Offer: Here Are Top Deals, Discounts Available On Products

Up to 5 per cent discount is available on EMI transactions done through Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

E-commerce platform Amazon India is offering discounts on select products under its 'Holi Store' scheme. This offer is valid for purchases done till March 21, 2019, according to Amazon India's website - amazon.in. Under the limited-period offer, discounts are available on smartphones, summer appliances, Holi related products, among others. Amazon India is also offering no cost EMI (equated monthly instalment) options on payments done via Amazon Pay for select products. Discounts are also available on EMI transactions done through select bank cards.

Here are 5 things to know about Amazon India's Holi offer:

1. Under the 'Holi' offer, up to 40 per cent off is available on smartphones and accessories. Samsung Galaxy S10, which is originally priced at Rs 92,000, is available for Rs 84,900 under the 'Holi' offer. Oppo F9 Pro smartphone can be purchased at Rs 19,900 under this offer. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 25,990. Discounts are also available on Honor 8X, Redmi 6A, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, among others, according to Amazon India's website.

2. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 80 per cent off on 'Pooja items' and up to 50 per cent discounts on summer appliances under the special 'Holi' offer.

3. Discounts are also available on Holi gifts, water balloons, water guns, colours, sweets, Holi footwear and others, according to Amazon India.

4. Amazon India is offering up to Rs 3,000 cashbacks on choosing Amazon Pay as the payment mode for purchase of 'Holi' gift cards.

5. The e-commerce platform has also partnered with Swiggy, Book my show, Urban Clap and Make My Trip to offer cashbacks.

