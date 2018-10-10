Amazon India Sale: Here Are Top Deals, Offers Available On Products

Amazon India's new sale will be available till October 15.

Amazon India started its festive season sale- 'Great Indian Festival 'on Wednesday. Amazon India's new sale will be available till October 15, noted the e-commerce marketplace on its official website. Under this sale, Amazon is offering discounts on smartphones, mobile accessories, electronic devices, kitchen products, daily essentials, garments, among others. Additionally, the e-commerce is offering extra benefits for Amazon Prime members. "Shop at the Great Indian Festival and choose from a wide range of bestselling products. Purchase the bestselling products from various categories at the best prices on Amazon.in", said Amazon India.

Here are best deals and offers available under Amazon India sale:

1. Under 'Great Indian Festival' sale, Amazon is offering 10 per cent discount with savings up to Rs 8,000 on payments done via State Bank of India (SBI) debit card. This offer is also available for EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) transactions. Additional cashback is also available for customers, said Amazon India.

2. Amazon has also announced a special bonus offer with 10 per cent extra cashback on any product which is priced above Rs 6,000. This offer is available only on October 10. Prepaid users are only eligible to avail this cashback.

3. Under this sale, up to 50 per cent discounts are available on various smartphones. For example, Moto E Plus smartphone, which originally costs Rs 12,999, can be bought at Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2 (4GB RAM), smartphone, which is originally priced at Rs 13,499, is available at a price of Rs 10,999. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at a price of Rs 43,990. Honor 7X smartphone can be purchased at Rs 9,999 on October 10. Additional discount is available on various smartphones on under Amazon India's exchange offer.

4. Amazon is also offering up to 90 per cent discount on garments. Additional 15 per cent cashback is available for all prepaid orders. Up to 60 per cent discount is available on kitchen products, daily essentials, books, entertainment products, and many more.

5. For Amazon Prime members, additional discount and cashback are available on select products, said Amazon India.