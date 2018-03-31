Amazon Fashion Weekend Refresh Sale Ends Tomorrow: Cashback On Bank Cards

The cashback offers of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank can be availed on the cash on delivery also
Amazon Fashion Weekend Refresh Sale will continue until April 1. Besides discount upto 70 percent, the sale entails special cashbacks upto 10% on the debit cards, credit cards of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank. The maximum cashback available on the purchases is Rs 500, and the amount will be credited to the customer's account maximum by June 1.
Ten Things To Know About Cashbacks on Amazon Fashion Weekend Sale
The minimum amount that is meant to be spent for availing cashback is Rs 1,500. It is noteoworthy that these cashbacks are over and above of the sale offer. For men's clothing, the discount offered ranges between 40 percent and 70 percent. The options available are T-shirts, shirts, jeans and top brands.
The cashback offers of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank can be availed on the cash on delivery orders as well. One must note that besides cashbacks, one can avail discounts offered on women's clothing as high as 70 percent while the minimum discount is 40 percent. The options available are western wear, sarees, kurtas and suits, and some top brands.
The men's shoes category offers discount in the range of 30 percent and 70 percent. The category entails casual shoes, sports shoes, formal shoes and sandals, flip-flops.
The women's shoes also can be bought for a discount that is as high as 70 percent. The least discount available in this category is 30 percent. The numerous options available in this category are sandals and slippers, heels, casual shoes and sports shoes.
Sportswear category offers discount to the tune of 30 percent to 60 percent. The various options included in this category are Sports wear, active wear, gym bags and some top brands.
The watches are also available for a heavy discount upto 70 percent, however, the least possible discount offered is 30 per cent. The four options in this category are men, women, smartwatches and kids.
Bags, wallets and luggage are available for upto 70 percent discount. The categories include backbacks, suitcases, travel accessories and men's wallets.
Jewellery items are available for upto 90 percent discount. The traditional and fashion jewellery are available for anywhere between 70 percent to 90 percent discount.
There is a category of designerwear wherein four different options are there. These include women's ethnic wear, handbags, shoes and women's western wear.
Beauty products are available for upto 30 percent discount. The various options in this category include skin care, men's grooming, healthcare and styling and make-up items.