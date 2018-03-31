Amazon Fashion Weekend Refresh Sale Ends Tomorrow: Cashback On Bank Cards

The cashback offers of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank can be availed on the cash on delivery also

Amazon Fashion Weekend Refresh Sale will continue until April 1. Besides discount upto 70 percent, the sale entails special cashbacks upto 10% on the debit cards, credit cards of Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank. The maximum cashback available on the purchases is Rs 500, and the amount will be credited to the customer's account maximum by June 1.