Amazon India Offers Up To 80% Discount On Select Products In Diwali Sale: 5 Things To Know

Amazon India's festival sale offer will continue till November 5.

E-commerce marketplace Amazon India is offering discounts on smartphones, TVs, electronic items, appliances, fashion products among others in it's 'Diwali Special Great Indian Festival sale'. This festival sale offer will continue till November 5, stated the e-tailer on its official website- amazon.in. Under this offer, HDFC Bank cardholders can enjoy 10 per cent additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 on minimum order value of Rs 2,000. The offer is applicable on debit cards, credit cards and Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), noted the e-commerce.

Here are 5 things to know about Amazon India's Diwali sale:

1. Amazon India is offering up to 80 per cent discount on fashion products. Additional 10 per cent cashback is also available as part of Amazon's fashion bonus offer.

2. Customers can also enjoy discount ranging from 50 per cent to 80 per cent on home products. Up to 75 per cent discount is applicable on kitchen and dining products, noted Amazon India. Attractive deals are available on electronic gadgets, large appliances, home and kitchen products, smartphones, TVs, laptops, cameras, speakers, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, home products, garden products, home improvement and more, mentioned Amazon India. The offers are available on brands like One Plus, Nokia, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj, Cello, Panasonic, among others.

3. In Diwali sale offer, Amazon Pay users can get additional 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 500 on Amazon India's fashion products.

4. Under this sale, Amazon India is also offering a chance to exchange old products for a discount on new purchase. The exchange offer is available on select mobiles, laptops, tablets, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, tablets and ACs, said Amazon India.

5. For Amazon Prime members, the e-tailer is offering up to Rs 2,000 cashbacks on top merchants on payments done via Amazon Pay. The partner merchants include EaseMyTrip, RedBus, Faasos, Netmeds, Swiggy, Yatra, Book My Show, Domino's, Airtel, among others. However, this offer is not valid on purchase of gift cards, bank cards, Amazon Pay balance loads, prepaid mobile recharges and bill Payments, noted Amazon India.



