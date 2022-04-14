Alliance Air Not A Subsidiary Anymore, Says Air India

Alliance Air operates with a fleet size of 20 (18 ATR 72-600 and two HAL Do-228).

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday said that Alliance Air "is no longer a subsidiary" and booking or queries related to it won't be handled by the carrier from April 15, 2022.

The airline advised passengers that "tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with '9' or 3-digit flight number starting with '9I' belong to Alliance Air."

For any further assistance, the airline shared contact numbers (+91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511), email ID (support@allianceair.in) and website details (www.allianceair.in).

Alliance Air operates with a fleet size of 20 (18 ATR 72-600 and two HAL Do-228), according to its website.

Tatas controls Air India through its subsidiary Talace. The group also manages Air India Express along with a 50 per cent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS.

Air India is the third airline brand in the Tata Group's stable -- it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.

At present, Air India controls over 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports as well as 900 slots abroad.

Tatas had set up Tata Airlines in 1932, which was later -- in 1946 -- renamed as Air India.

In January, the government had taken control of the airline in 1953, but JRD Tata continued to be its chairman till 1977. The handover will be the homecoming of Air India to Tatas after 69 years.