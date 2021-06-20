All Railway Stations In Kashmir Valley Are Now Wi Fi-Enabled, Says Government

All railway stations in Kashmir valley have been provided with Wi Fi facility

All 15 railway stations in the Kashmir valley have been integrated with 6,021 other stations across the country under the wireless fidelity or Wi-Fi network of Indian Railways.

Public Wi-Fi, provided under the brand name of RailWire, is available at all the 15 stations namely Baramula, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Avantipura, Bijbehara and Anantnag among others, which are spread out in four districts headquarters of the Union Territory of Kashmir, the Railway Ministry has said.

Wi-fi service is already available at 15 stations in the Union Territory of Jammu, official sources said.

The telecommunication arm of the Ministry of Railways, RailTel was mandated to provide public Wi-Fi at all the railway stations and it is now available in more than 6,000 stations across the country.

The Wi-Fi facility service at railway stations will be available to any user who has a smartphone with working mobile connection for know your customer (KYC) considerations.