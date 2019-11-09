Alibaba Hires More Banks On Up To $15 Billion Listing: Report

Alibaba is due to face a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing committee hearing on Thursday

Alibaba has extended its investment banking syndicate as it works towards a $10 billion-$15 billion listing in Hong Kong at the end of the month, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The online Chinese retail giant has appointed Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to work on the deal, as was first reported on Saturday by news agency Bloomberg.

The deal is being led by China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and Credit Suisse, with the company due to face a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing committee hearing this coming Thursday, November 14.

Alibaba, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley representatives declined to comment on the appointments.

A Citigroup spokesman did not immediately respond to news agency Reuters.

Reuters revealed on Friday that the Alibaba listing process will begin the week of November 25.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.