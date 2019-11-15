Alibaba Launches Hong Kong IPO, Aims To Raise $13.4 Billion

Alibaba will set the international offer price by November 20, reports Xinhua.

Amid violent protests that have gripped the city, Chinese behemoth Alibaba on Friday launched its public retail offering of 50 crore new ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, in a bid to raise up to $13.4 billion.

The overall offering initially comprises 1.25 crore new shares under the public retail offering and 48.75 crore shares for subscription globally.

The total number of shares available under the public retail offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 5 crore new shares, representing 10 per cent of total shares initially available under the overall offering.

"When Alibaba Group went public in 2014, we missed out on Hong Kong with regret. Hong Kong is one of the world's most important financial centres. Over the last few years, there have been many encouraging reforms in Hong Kong's capital market," Daniel Zhang, Alibaba Group Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The company also expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to 7.5 crore additional new shares.

The offer price for the public retail offering will be no more than 188 HK dollars (24 US dollars) per share. Alibaba will set the international offer price by November 20, reports Xinhua.

"We aim to serve global consumers, of which more than 1 billion will be Chinese consumers and facilitate more than 10 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion US dollars) of consumption on our platform within the next five years by continuing to pursue our three strategic pillars of globalization, domestic consumption and big data powered by cloud computing," Mr Zhang added.

The listing in Hong Kong will allow more of the company's users and stakeholders in the Alibaba digital economy across Asia to invest and participate in Alibaba's growth.

In addition to expanding the company's overall investor base, the offering will tap into substantial new capital pools in Asia and create a nearly round-the-clock market for global investors to trade Alibaba shares, the company said.

Alibaba's China retail marketplaces have 78.5 crore mobile monthly active users.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.